'We were prepared for Covid...': MobiKwik co-founder on pandemic & startups

Updated: 04 Aug 2020, 06:45 PM IST

Upasana Taku, Co-founder and COO, MobiKwik, commented on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and consequent lockdown on the Indian startup scene. Speaking at the latest edition of Mint's Pivot Or Perish webinar series, Taku said that they were, in a way, 'more well-prepared than others' for the pandemic. She added that the company saw a drop of almost 30 to 35 percent in the overall revenue and she expects it to recover by the end of September or early October. Watch the full video for more details.