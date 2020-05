1/3rd flights to operate, fare caps for 3 months: Govt lays down guidelines

Updated: 21 May 2020, 08:39 PM IST

Livemint

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri spoke on the ... moreCivil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri spoke on the guidelines for domestic flights. The government started domestic flights in India from 25 May. Puri said 1/3rd of the flights will be operational for three months. Aviation Ministry also capped airfares. Watch the full video for more details.