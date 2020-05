1/3rd flights to operate, fare caps for 3 months: Govt lays down guidelines

Updated: 21 May 2020, 08:39 PM IST

Livemint

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri spoke on the guidelines for domestic flights. The government started domestic flights in India from 25 May. Puri said 1/3rd of the flights will be operational for three months. Aviation Ministry also capped airfares. Watch the full video for more details.