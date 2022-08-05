'1 Lakh orders within 30 minutes': Big surge in Mahindra & Mahindra's car sales

Updated: 05 Aug 2022, 09:18 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday reported a consolida... moreMahindra & Mahindra on Friday reported a consolidated profit after tax of ₹2,361 crore in the first quarter ended June, driven by strong performance of its automotive and farm sector segments. The long waiting period of its vehicles, including the XUV700 that ranges from 22-24 months is largely due to demand of vehicles and the company's capacity constraints and not necessarily due to chips shortage. Watch this video for more. Subscribe Now For Latest Updates- https://tinyurl.com/lbw8nze