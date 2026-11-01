'10+ Lakh Turnout': Rahul Gandhi Leads INDIA Bloc's Rally Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar In Delhi | Watch

A massive opposition rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan has brought together several INDIA bloc leaders, with Rahul Gandhi leading the Congress contingent. The gathering is centred on demands for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation and opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Senior leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, joined the rally amid heightened political tensions over voter-list revisions. Watch