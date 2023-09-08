10 Minute Grocery Delivery is SCAM? EXPLAINED!

Quick Commerce in India: The Hype, the Challenges,... moreQuick Commerce in India: The Hype, the Challenges, and the Future In recent years, there has been a lot of buzz and investment in the quick delivery app space in India. Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit, and Dunzo have all raised billions of dollars in venture capital and have promised to deliver groceries and other goods to customers in minutes. However, the reality is not as rosy as it seems. Several of these on-demand delivery apps are having difficulty remaining profitable and sustainable. Some businesses have already closed or reduced their operations. In this video we take a look at: Why Dunzo’s DOWNFALL Should Worry You! Reliance is Killing Dunzo? Dunzo: Will cash-strapped company see better days? | Business Case Study Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit, Reliance Jio, Dunzo Daily, 10 Minute Grocery Delivery is Scam? How 10-Minutes Delivery Startup Works? | Can Quick-Commerce Startups Become Profitable? The Future of Quick Commerce in India: Despite the challenges, the quick commerce market in India is still in its infancy. Some companies may be able to overcome these obstacles and succeed.