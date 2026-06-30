1,300 Deaths: Why Wealthy European Cities Are Struggling To Cope With Heatwaves

Europe is battling a deadly heatwave, with more than 1,300 excess deaths recorded since June 21. France alone reported over 1,000 extra deaths, mostly among the elderly, as temperatures crossed 40°C.Schools closed, rail services disrupted, and power systems strained. Southern Europe saw up to 40 extra tropical nights. The European State of the Climate 2025 report highlights nearly a month of strong heat stress across the continent. Experts blame infrastructure built for cold climates, limited AC, and an ageing population. Despite emergency alerts and cooling centres, preparedness remains inadequate. Is this the new normal for Europe?