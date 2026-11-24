14 Refineries In 23 Days: How Ukraine Is Crippling Putin’s Oil Empire | Explained

Ukraine’s escalating long-range drone campaign is dealing a severe blow to Russia’s energy infrastructure, with 14 Russian oil refineries struck in just 23 days since the start of November, according to Bloomberg. The targeted facilities represent a combined processing capacity of more than 3.3 million barrels per day—accounting for over half of Russia’s total refining capability. As a result, Russia’s daily crude oil processing dropped by 45% during the first 20 days of November, forcing producers to redirect unrefined crude overseas and pushing seaborne crude exports up to 3.9 million barrels per day, their highest level since late July.