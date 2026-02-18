15 Years Of #Larry The Cat, Britain’s Chief Mouser At #10downingstreet
Larry the Cat Celebrates 15 Years as Chief Mouser at 10 Downing Street! From stray to Downing Street legend, Larry has served under 6 UK Prime Ministers (Cameron to Starmer) since 2011—greeting world leaders, photobombing Trump & Obama, napping on antique furniture & occasionally chasing mice. The unflappable feline remains Britain’s most consistent resident amid political storms, with approval ratings that never drop. Iconic cat diplomacy at its finest!