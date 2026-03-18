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₹1.66 Trillion Made-In-India Drone Market: India Targets China Under New Manufacturing Push

India is preparing a larger domestic drone manufacturing push as the civil aviation ministry works on Mission Drone Shakti, a new incentive framework aimed at expanding local production and reducing dependence on China. The proposed plan is expected to support research, component manufacturing and sales-linked incentives as India positions itself for rapid growth in the drone sector. Industry bodies such as Drone Federation of India say the move is critical as domestic demand rises across strategic and commercial applications. Watch.

Livemint
Published18 Mar 2026, 02:32 AM IST
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₹1.66 Trillion Made-In-India Drone Market: India Targets Dependence On China
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