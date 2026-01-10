Prada has unveiled a new chai-inspired fragrance priced at ₹17,100, adding another India-linked product to its luxury portfolio just months after its Kolhapuri chappals sparked controversy. The perfume is being marketed globally as part of the brand’s premium Les Infusions collection, positioning everyday Indian flavours as high-end lifestyle cues. The launch has triggered intense online reactions, with users questioning how cultural staples are being repackaged for elite markets. Watch.
