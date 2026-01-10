Hello User
17,100 To Smell Like Chai? Prada Turns Tea Into Perfume After Kolhapuri Row, Social Media Explodes

17,100 To Smell Like Chai? Prada Turns Tea Into Perfume After Kolhapuri Row, Social Media Explodes

Updated: 10 Jan 2026, 12:52 am IST Livemint

Prada has unveiled a new chai-inspired fragrance priced at 17,100, adding another India-linked product to its luxury portfolio just months after its Kolhapuri chappals sparked controversy. The perfume is being marketed globally as part of the brand’s premium Les Infusions collection, positioning everyday Indian flavours as high-end lifestyle cues. The launch has triggered intense online reactions, with users questioning how cultural staples are being repackaged for elite markets. Watch.