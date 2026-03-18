Subscribe

180,000+ Americans Left U.S. Recording Historic Negative Migration Since 1935 | Explained

A notable demographic shift is emerging in the United States, with recent estimates suggesting a rising number of citizens are relocating overseas for work, lifestyle and cost-related reasons. New reporting indicates that 2025 marked the first year since 1935 in which outward movement by Americans exceeded inward migration. Watch.

Livemint
Published18 Mar 2026, 02:30 AM IST
Advertisement
180,000+ Americans Left U.S. Recording Historic Negative Migration Since 1935
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsVideos180,000+ Americans Left U.S. Recording Historic Negative Migration Since 1935 | Explained
Advertisement
Read Next Story