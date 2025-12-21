English
190+ Delhi Flights Disrupted As Cold Wave, Air Pollution Trigger New Chaos | Details

Updated: 21 Dec 2025, 09:02 pm IST Livemint

Delhi is facing a convergence of extreme winter conditions, with plunging temperatures, toxic air quality and dense fog hitting the capital at once. A cold wave alert is in place as air pollution remains in the severe category, raising fresh concerns over public health and mobility. These conditions have begun disrupting airport operations, triggering widespread delays and cancellations across major routes. As winter intensifies, authorities and airlines are issuing advisories while commuters brace for further disruption. Watch.

 
