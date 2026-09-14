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2 Ways AI Could Go Very Wrong: Sam Altman Raises Alarm Days After Backing a "Slowdown" Call

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has clarified that calls to “pace the frontier” of AI do not mean stopping progress. Writing on X, he said evaluations, monitoring and safety cases take time — and that cost is worth paying. Altman highlighted two major risks: humans losing control of increasingly powerful AI systems, and power becoming concentrated in the hands of one person, company or country. He advocated a “narrow middle path” — moving fast enough to stay competitive while ensuring no single player gains unchecked dominance.

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