OPEN APP
Home / Videos / 2021: Year of startups

2021: Year of startups

Updated: 31 Dec 2021, 03:02 PM IST Livemint
  • 2021 has been a defining milestone for India's startup ecosystem. With nearly 60,000 startups, approximately 14 million retail investors, over 250 incubators and 41 unicorns, as of December 2021, there may be a massive opportunity to build global enterprises within the shape of sensible and emerging tech that could power innovation and social progress. With so much happening in 2021, to whom does this year belong? Technology? Digitization? Liquidity? The Indian consumers?In this brand new episode of Mint's Startup Diaries, catch these industry experts exploring and analyzing the trends of 2021 and why it was a watershed period for startups
 

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout