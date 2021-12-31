2021: Year of startups

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
2021 has been a defining milestone for India's startup ecosystem. With nearly 60,000 startups, approximately 14 million retail investors, over 250 incubators and 41 unicorns, as of December 2021, there may be a massive opportunity to build global enterprises within the shape of sensible and emerging tech that could power innovation and social progress. With so much happening in 2021, to whom does this year belong? Technology? Digitization? Liquidity? The Indian consumers?In this brand new episode of Mint's Startup Diaries, catch these industry experts exploring and analyzing the trends of 2021 and why it was a watershed period for startups