Business News/ Videos / 20-Year-Indian Student Killed Near University Of Toronto In Broad Daylight | Details

20-Year-Indian Student Killed Near University Of Toronto In Broad Daylight | Details

Updated: 26 Dec 2025, 07:39 pm IST Livemint

An Indian student, Shivank Avasthi, was found dead with a fatal gunshot wound near the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus. Police said the shooting happened in broad daylight near the Highland Creek Trail and Old Kingston Road, and the suspect fled the scene immediately. The Indian Consulate in Toronto has confirmed the incident and said it is in touch with the victim’s family while coordinating with local authorities. Watch full report.

 
