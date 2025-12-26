Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / 20-Year-Indian Student Killed Near University Of Toronto In Broad Daylight | Details

20-Year-Indian Student Killed Near University Of Toronto In Broad Daylight | Details

Updated: 26 Dec 2025, 07:39 pm IST Livemint

An Indian student, Shivank Avasthi, was found dead with a fatal gunshot wound near the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus. Police said the shooting happened in broad daylight near the Highland Creek Trail and Old Kingston Road, and the suspect fled the scene immediately. The Indian Consulate in Toronto has confirmed the incident and said it is in touch with the victim’s family while coordinating with local authorities. Watch full report.