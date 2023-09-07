'21st Century Is Ours…’; PM Modi Unveils 12 Point Plan To Strengthen India - ASEAN Cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Jakarta to atte... morePrime Minister Narendra Modi is in Jakarta to attend the ASEAN-India Summit. At the Summit, PM Modi spoke about the theme, ‘ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth’. He said that India is committed to working together with ASEAN countries for progress.
