$258K, Free Mansion...': Why Zohran Mamdani's Salary Is Suddenly A Viral Flashpoint Online

'$258K, Free Mansion...': Why Zohran Mamdani’s Salary Is Suddenly A Viral Flashpoint Online

Updated: 19 Nov 2025, 12:48 am IST Livemint

New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is already at the centre of an online firestorm over his compensation package, which includes a reported salary of $258,750 and rent-free residence at Gracie Mansion. Social-media users across the spectrum have weighed in, many questioning whether the pay is too low or whether the perks make the package excessive. His upcoming tenure, as the city’s first Muslim mayor and youngest leader in a century, has only amplified the scrutiny. Watch.

 
