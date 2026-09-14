3 Countries Demand Independence From UK: Wales, Scotland & Northern Ireland Leaders Meet | Details

For the first time since devolution began, the first ministers of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — all of whom favour leaving the United Kingdom — have sat down together in Cardiff. Welsh First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth hosted Scottish First Minister John Swinney and Northern Ireland’s Michelle O’Neill, joined by Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald. The agenda went beyond routine cooperation to include constitutional change, energy, the economy, Europe and the right to self-determination. Swinney described a moment of “incredible constitutional opportunity” and called the Westminster system unfit for purpose. The gathering follows renewed debate at Westminster over Scottish independence and comes as Wales pursues a more gradual path with a proposed national conversation.