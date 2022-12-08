3 Retirement Withdrawal Strategies To Extend Your Savings | Mint Primer

Updated: 08 Dec 2022, 11:56 PM IST

One Of The Most Pressing Decisions That One Has To Make In Retirement Is The Quantum Of Withdrawal. Deciding How Much To Withdraw Can Have Varying Consequences. You Could Either End Up With A Decent Corpus That Can Be Passed On To Your Descendants Or Completely Use The Entire Corpus And Struggle Near The End Of Life To Make Ends Meet. It Is Important To Have A Retirement Withdrawal Strategy In Place To Ensure That You Never Run Out Of Money. This Strategy Will Help You Design Your Retirement Life Based On How Much Money You Can Spend In A Year.