325 Covid-free districts in India; 5 lakh rapid test kits in from China: Govt

Updated: 16 Apr 2020, 10:30 PM IST

Livemint

India received five lakh rapid COVID-19 testing ki... moreIndia received five lakh rapid COVID-19 testing kits from China on Thursday, the government said. The Head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at ICMR, Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar said these testing kits will be used for surveillance