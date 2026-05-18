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$33K FIFA World Cup Tickets Spark Global Outrage; Stadiums Still Empty, Not A Single Match Sold Out

FIFA is facing mounting backlash as reports indicate that not a single match at the upcoming FIFA World Cup has sold out, with thousands of seats still available across venues. The situation comes despite earlier demand, with fans now protesting against FIFA’s dynamic pricing model that has pushed ticket costs to extreme levels. Watch.

Livemint
Published18 May 2026, 04:10 PM IST
$33K FIFA World Cup Tickets Spark Outrage; Stadiums Left Empty Amid Fan Revolt
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HomeVideos$33K FIFA World Cup Tickets Spark Global Outrage; Stadiums Still Empty, Not A Single Match Sold Out
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