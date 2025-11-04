Amazon axes 14,000 corporate jobs globally—AI targets white-collar roles, threatening India’s tech hubs! Bengaluru, Hyderabad brace for impact as AI automates coding, reports, analytics. 375M Indian youth face 18.5% unemployment; female participation below 22%. New AI jobs demand retraining, but millions risk replacement. Watch the AI job crisis unfold!
