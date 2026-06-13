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3rd Ship With Indian Crew Attacked By U.S. Army Off Oman Coast In 3 Days; 3 Indian Sailors Killed

The third vessel carrying Indian crew members has come under attack near Oman in just three days, raising fresh concerns about the safety of seafarers operating around the Strait of Hormuz. The latest incident follows attacks involving MT Settebello and MT Marivex, prompting India to summon a senior US diplomat and register a strong protest. Watch.

Livemint
Published13 Jun 2026, 12:28 AM IST
3rd Ship With Indian Crew Attacked By U.S. Army Off Oman Coast In 3 Days
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