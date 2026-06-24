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'48 Minutes, 28X Profit': Trump's SHOCKING Venezuela Statement Sparks Debate | Watch

Donald Trump has made a stunning claim about Venezuela, saying the U.S. recovered the costs of its military operation '28 times over' through oil revenues. Speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania, Trump said the war lasted just 48 minutes and that millions of barrels of oil have already generated massive returns. His remarks are sparking debate over U.S. foreign policy, energy security, and America's role in Venezuela. Watch the full story, key highlights, and reactions to Trump's latest comments.

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Published24 Jun 2026, 02:53 PM IST
'48 Minutes, 28X Profit': Trump's SHOCKING Venezuela Statement Sparks Debate
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