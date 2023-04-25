4G reaches Tawang; India’s infra dev. efforts along the LAC in full swing

Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 05:57 PM IST

336 villages located along the LAC in Arunachal Pr... more336 villages located along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh will get 4G mobile connectivity by the end of the week. Part of a larger plan to provide internet connectivity to border areas, government has approved the construction of 2,605 4G mobile towers. These towers will ensure internet connectivity in 3,721 villages in Arunachal Pradesh at a total cost of more than 2600 crorers.