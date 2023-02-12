5 Angel Investors That Can Mentor You | Startup Buzz | Mint

Updated: 12 Feb 2023, 05:18 PM IST

The term ‘angel investor’ has become more commonly known over recent years. These angel inventors are like modern day heroes for any entrepreneurs who have worked hard on their idea to turn it into a fruitful plan. At this point, we must understand and know some of the terms used in the business and startup world. The most important and commonly used term that you will find here is ‘angel investing’. Yes, you heard that right. Today in Startup Buzz, we will talk about 5 angel investors that you can look up to for mentorship.