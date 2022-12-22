5 reasons why your term insurance application could be declined | Mint Primer

Term insurance is a contract where a life insurance company undertakes to pay a specific amount of money known as a sum assured to the nominees of the person who has taken the insurance. The premiums are low and the amount of sum assured is high. Since this is a product that involves huge risk for insurance companies, the process involved in obtaining a term insurance is quite complicated and requires a lot of documents and proofs. Many times, it so happens that a company has denied the application for term insurance even when one has submitted all the required documents and proofs. In this video, we are going to cover the reasons why a term insurance policy application may be denied by the insurance company. #innsurance #finance #mint