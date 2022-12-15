5 things to know before taking loan against mutual fund portfolio | Mint Primer

Updated: 15 Dec 2022, 12:29 AM IST

‘Mutual fund sahi hai.’ Undoubtedly mutual funds are one of the best investment tools for anyone looking to grow their money. A mutual fund allows you to start your investment journey without much expertise and with an amount as low as ₹100. Various loan providers give loans against mutual fund investments to fulfill your money needs while growing your money. You can get a loan against the mutual fund by keeping your mutual fund units collateral with the loan provider. It also allows retaining all the returns and dividends on your investment. Let's understand the eligibility, process, loan limits, and interest rates on the loan against the mutual fund portfolio before applying for the loan. #mutualfunds #takingloans #mutualfundportfolio #mint Subscribe Now For Latest Updates- https://tinyurl.com/lbw8nze