$5 Trillion At Stake: Trump’s Tariffs Blitz Evokes 1930s Smoot-Hawley Disaster, India On High Alert

Updated: 01 Oct 2025, 03:24 pm IST

Trump’s sweeping tariff blitz is sparking global alarm, drawing echoes of the 1930s trade collapse. With $5 trillion in trade at stake, many see history creeping back into policy circles. India now stands on high alert as one of the major targets of Washington’s new trade warfare. Markets and exporters worldwide are bracing for fallout from this modern protectionist gamble. Watch.