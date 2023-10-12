5 Ways A Prolonged Israel, Hamas War Can Hurt The Indian Economy

A prolonged war between Israel & Hamas is like... moreA prolonged war between Israel & Hamas is likely to impact the global economy adversely. The IMF has already said the war can bring down global growth numbers. Although the conflict is underway thousands of kilometres away from India's borders. If it turns into a drawn-out conflict, it can adversely impact the Indian economy as well. Watch the full video to find out how a prolonged war between Hamas and Israel can affect the Indian economy.
