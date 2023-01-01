5 Ways In Which Startup India Mission Is Supporting Budding Entrepreneurs | Startup Buzz

This video talks about the Startup India Mission. ... moreThis video talks about the Startup India Mission. Startup India is a flagship initiative of the Government of India, intended to build a strong ecosystem that is conducive to the growth of startup businesses. It aims to drive sustainable economic growth and generate large-scale employment opportunities. The Government through this initiative aims to empower startups to grow through innovation and design.
