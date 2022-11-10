5 ways to create value from good ESG practices | Mint Masterclass

Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 01:45 AM IST

The new corporate buzzword is ESG (Environment, So... moreThe new corporate buzzword is ESG (Environment, Social and Governance). It is not some new management fad. It’s about us going back to basics. We exploited natural and human resources over the last 150 years. Why did we do it? We did it because of rapid industrialization, high population growth, rising demand for products, etc. Section 166 of Companies Act 2013 amply made it clear that Directors are duty bound to protect the environment and ensure good governance. Similarly, SEBI has mandated top 1000 listed companies to comply with BRSR (Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting) from FY23 and soon will become the norm for all companies. Obviously, everyone is asking – hey.. how will these help our company? In this video, our expert Sridhar Ramachandran outlines 5 ways to create value from good ESG practices.