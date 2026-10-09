Subscribe

50-70 bps rate hike won't derail household consumption, says UBS Economist

UBS sees 50-75 bps of further rate hikes in FY27, as inflation remains elevated, but expects limited risk of over-tightening.

Livemint
Published9 Oct 2026, 07:33 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
50-70 bps rate hike won't derail household consumption
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideos50-70 bps rate hike won't derail household consumption, says UBS Economist
Advertisement
Read Next Story