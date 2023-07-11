50th GST Council Meeting: What Might Become Cheaper/Costlier | Watch

Updated: 11 Jul 2023, 05:46 PM IST

50th GST Council meeting which will be held in new delhi today. The meeting will be chaired by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. During the meeting several issues including taxation, GST rates on key commodities and services will be deliberated and decided upon. Based on early indications, the GST council meeting might lead to some good news for cinema lovers and some crucial drugs that are imported for cancer and other rare diseases. Watch to find out what got cheaper and what will now cost more.