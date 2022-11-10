5.8 Billion Deal: Dabur Acquires Badshah Masala | Mint Primer

Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 01:38 AM IST

FMCG major Dabur is set to acquire a 51 per cent s... moreFMCG major Dabur is set to acquire a 51 per cent stake in Badshah Masala Pvt Ltd for a cash consideration of ₹587.52 crores. Dabur announced this acquisition while posting its September quarter results. Dabur Ltd will acquire the 51 per cent stake in Badshah Masala and the remaining 49 per cent after a period of five years. We'll go over a few specifics of this transaction in this video.