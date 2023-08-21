58,000 Indians Became ‘Crorepatis’ Since 2020; What’s Fueling The Rise Of The Wealthy? | Watch

Updated: 21 Aug 2023, 03:42 PM IST

Over the lasy 3 years, the number of crorepatis in... moreOver the lasy 3 years, the number of crorepatis in India grew by nearly 58,000. According to an economic times report this marks a 51% jump in the number of crorepatis in the country. Tax data reveals that rich Indians grew richer despite the pandemic. These 57,951 have joined the income tax bracket of ₹1 crore and above recently. What caused this surge?