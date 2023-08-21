58,000 Indians Became ‘Crorepatis’ Since 2020; What’s Fueling The Rise Of The Wealthy? | Watch

Over the lasy 3 years, the number of crorepatis in... moreOver the lasy 3 years, the number of crorepatis in India grew by nearly 58,000. According to an economic times report this marks a 51% jump in the number of crorepatis in the country. Tax data reveals that rich Indians grew richer despite the pandemic. These 57,951 have joined the income tax bracket of ₹1 crore and above recently. What caused this surge?
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.