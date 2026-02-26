₹590 Crore IDFC First Bank Fraud: 4 Arrested, Haryana ACB Cracks Down | Details Here

Four people have been arrested in the ₹590-crore IDFC First Bank fraud case linked to Haryana government accounts. The State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau picked up two former bank employees along with a private firm operator and her brother for allegedly diverting funds through forged cheques and payment instructions. An FIR has been filed and the probe is being supervised by senior IPS officials. Meanwhile, the bank has repaid 100% of the claimed amount and says it is cooperating fully with investigators. The political row over a possible CBI probe is also intensifying.