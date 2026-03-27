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5AM Runs, Mental Strength: Rakul Preet Singh Reveals Her Strict Army Upbringing At #MintIIS2026

Rakul Preet Singh Reveals How Army Upbringing Built Her Iron Discipline & Fitness Passion Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh shares the real story behind her disciplined lifestyle. As an army kid, waking up at 5:30 AM for a run before school was normal. Discipline wasn’t optional — it was a way of life. No excuses, no skipping meals (even karela for three days!), and watching her parents maintain a balanced, healthy routine every day. When she entered the film industry, fitness naturally became part of her identity. Her interest grew deeper 10 years ago when she brought F45 to India, leading her to study the mind-body-soul connection and how the human body truly works.

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Published27 Mar 2026, 10:34 PM IST
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5AM Runs, Mental Strength: Rakul Preet Singh Reveals Her Strict Army Upbringing
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