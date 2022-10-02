5G in India: Airtel begins rollout in 8 cities, Jio vows very affordable service

PM Modi has inaugurated 5G services in India, mark... morePM Modi has inaugurated 5G services in India, marking the beginning of using the next-generation network in the country. The 5G services will be rolled out in a phased manner. The 13 cities where 5G networks will be launched first. Watch this video for more.
