6 Business Turnaround Tips | Mint Masterclass

Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 01:20 AM IST

‘Turnarounds seldom turn’ is what Warren Buffett said. As an investor, his belief may be right because he has other choices for investment. But can Promoters and CEOs turn a blind eye and allow their companies to go down the drain when there is potential to carry out a sustainable business turnaround? NO Reasons for business failure could be many. External disequilibrium can be due to events like Covid or the Global financial crisis, Government policies, or even technological disruption. But most business failures are due to ineffective business strategies, lack of capital, inadequate management team, or even mismanagement. In this video, our expert Sridhar Ramachandran will share 6 key points on how to turn around any business.