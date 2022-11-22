6 key things to remember before applying for a loan via a digital lending app | Mint Primer

Updated: 22 Nov 2022, 09:02 PM IST

Raising a tiny amount of loan via a mobile application is nothing short of overly convenient, but is sadly riddled with a set of risks. Early this year, a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) working group discovered that nearly 600 of the 1,100 mobile applications on various stores— Android and Apple — were illegal. Let us explain six points to consider before taking out a loan from an online app in this video. #digitallending #loan #finance #mint Subscribe Now For Latest Updates- https://tinyurl.com/lbw8nze