6 MN ‘moneybags’ in India by 2030: Singapore to be Asia’s millionaire capital

Singapore will overtake Australia to have Asia’s h... moreSingapore will overtake Australia to have Asia’s highest share of millionaires in the adult population by 2030, according to a report by HSBC Holdings Plc, the financial hub is expected to top the list in Asia-Pacific followed by Australia, Hong Kong and Taiwan, the bank wrote in a report Tuesday.
