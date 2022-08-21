6 MN ‘moneybags’ in India by 2030; Singapore to become Asia’s millionaire capital in 8 years

Updated: 21 Aug 2022, 05:16 AM IST

Singapore will overtake Australia to have Asia’s highest share of millionaires in the adult population by 2030, according to a report by HSBC Holdings Plc. The financial hub is expected to top the list in Asia-Pacific followed by Australia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, the bank wrote in a report Tuesday. The proportion of millionaires in those four countries is also expected to come in higher than in the US by the end of the decade, the report said. Watch this video to know more.