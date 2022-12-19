6 Steps To Financially Prepare For Recession | Mint Primer

India's unemployment rate decreased to 6.43% in Se... moreIndia's unemployment rate decreased to 6.43% in September 2022, the lowest level since August 2018, and after reaching a one-year high of 8.3% in August 2022, according to the most recent data provided by the think tank Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE)
