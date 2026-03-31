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60% Of India's Internet Travels Through West Asian Chokepoints, Under The Sea: Now What?

Nearly 60% of India’s internet traffic relies on subsea cables that pass through geopolitically sensitive regions such as the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, raising fresh concerns amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. These undersea networks, which carry the majority of global data, connect India to Europe via key landing points in Mumbai, while additional routes run through Chennai toward Asia and the Pacific. Watch.

Livemint
Published31 Mar 2026, 01:44 PM IST
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60% Of India's Internet Travels Through West Asian Subsea Chokepoints: Now What?
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