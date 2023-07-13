7 Key highlights of the 50th GST Council meet | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 13 Jul 2023, 12:49 PM IST

The 50th GST Council meeting brought significant c... moreThe 50th GST Council meeting brought significant changes, including tax exemptions on cancer drugs and rare disease medicines. The GST rate was reduced to 5% for snack palettes, fish soluble paste, LD slag, and imitation zari thread. However, online gaming faced a setback with a 28% GST rate imposed. The meeting also addressed concerns about ED interference in GSTN. This video explores the key highlights of the meeting, showcasing the latest updates and their implications on various sectors of the Indian economy.